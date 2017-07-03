Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Re-ups with Bolts
Koekkoek secured a one-year contract with the Lightning on Monday worth $800,000, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Koekkoek will likely be tasked with more responsibility this upcoming season after playing in just 29 outings last year. In his limited appearances, the blueliner averaged 12:59 of ice time in which he garnered four helpers and 27 shots on goal. Even in the minors, the 23-year-old hasn't been known for his scoring ability and will likely provide minimal fantasy value even if he plays all 82 games for Tampa Bay during the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Likely to be passed over by Golden Knights•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Could be Vegas bound after left unprotected•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Recalled from AHL Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Heads back to AHL•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Promoted from AHL•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Sent down to minors•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...