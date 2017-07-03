Koekkoek secured a one-year contract with the Lightning on Monday worth $800,000, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Koekkoek will likely be tasked with more responsibility this upcoming season after playing in just 29 outings last year. In his limited appearances, the blueliner averaged 12:59 of ice time in which he garnered four helpers and 27 shots on goal. Even in the minors, the 23-year-old hasn't been known for his scoring ability and will likely provide minimal fantasy value even if he plays all 82 games for Tampa Bay during the 2017-18 campaign.

