Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Off crutches and riding bike in rehab

Stamkos (knee) is walking without crutches and riding the exercise bike, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

The no-crutches sighting Monday after the team practiced was a great sign -- the team could use an emotional boost and it signals the Stammer's rehab is progressing on target. Stamkos is expected to miss four months, putting his earliest return in mid-March.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola