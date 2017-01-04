Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Off crutches and riding bike in rehab
Stamkos (knee) is walking without crutches and riding the exercise bike, reports the Tampa Bay Times.
The no-crutches sighting Monday after the team practiced was a great sign -- the team could use an emotional boost and it signals the Stammer's rehab is progressing on target. Stamkos is expected to miss four months, putting his earliest return in mid-March.
