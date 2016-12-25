Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Still on crutches, but on target in recovery
Stamkos (knee) is still on crutches and working on his rehabilitation in Tampa, reports the Tampa Bay Times. There have been no official updates on his recovery.
Thursday will mark the six-week mark since his surgery and it will take at least another month for him to begin skating. Still, Stamkos appears on his original timeline, which was four-to-six months. He will start progressive weight bearing at some point around the six-week mark and his surgeon is confident Stamkos will have a full recovery if "we wait until four months" to return.
