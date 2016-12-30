Raddysh racked up four goals and added an assist in Canada's 10-2 win over Latvia at the 2017 World Junior Championship on Thursday in Toronto.

Raddysh joined Brayden Schenn (2010), Simon Gagne (1999) and Mario Lemieux (1983) as the only Canadian players to score four goals in a game at the World Juniors. He also had a game-high six shots on goal despite the fact he played just 11:21 in the lopsided contest. Raddysh led the OHL in scoring with 61 points in 28 games when he left for Team Canada's training camp just over three weeks ago.