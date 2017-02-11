Johnson (undisclosed) won't be ready to return Saturday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper was non-committal on the punchy pivot's status for next Saturday's road game facing the Stars, which follows a bye, presumably because that's a ways away. Johnson, who is earning $3.3 million annually, will be a restricted free agent this summer. The loss of T.J. is hard to stomach for fantasy owners, as he's collected 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 54 games, including five scores and nine setups on the man advantage.