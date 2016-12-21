Johnson registered a pair of power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

He hadn't put more than one point up in a game since Nov. 10 against the Islanders. On the bright side, in the 18 games since, Johnson notched a modest four goals and five assists, so he wasn't totally worthless. Still, with 19 points in 33 games, he's mostly been useful in deeper formats despite having ascended to major minutes in the absence of Steven Stamkos.