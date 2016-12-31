Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Likely to play through illness
Johnson missed morning skate with an illness Saturday, but he's still expected to suit up against the Hurricanes later in the evening.
It appears that shareholders of the punchy pivot are safe to leave him active, but we'll let you know if this situation takes a wrong turn when the Bolts go to warm up in preparation for the upcoming contest. Johnson is a top-line skater who's already pulled down 10 points on the power play.
