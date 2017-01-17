Johnson scored a first-period goal and logged 19:29 of ice time (2:51 with the man advantage) during Monday's win over Los Angeles.

Johnson has been turning in a serviceable fantasy campaign (13 goals, 26 points and 86 shots), but it's also a far cry from his 2014-15 breakout or his production during last season's playoffs (17 points through 17 games). The 26-year-old pivot is the unquestioned No. 1 offensive center for the Bolts, though, so his role helps buoy his value and makes him a solid own in most seasonal leagues.