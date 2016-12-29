Johnson scored twice Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

His second goal was the overtime winner. Johnson has five points, including three goals, in his last five games, but just 21 points in 36 games. Johnson's shooting percentage this season has climbed back to the same levels as his best two seasons, so it's not unrealistic to expect a 25-goal effort this year. Just don't count on him to get anywhere near his excellent 72-point output in 2014-15.