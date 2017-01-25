Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Pots two goals in win over Chicago
Johnson posted two goals with a plus-2 and one hit in Tuesday's 5-2 win against the Blackhawks.
Johnson has four goals and eight points in 11 games in January, exceeding his point total from December. However, he has a dismal minus-11 in the month, taking a little luster off of his offensive output. He is the No. 1 pivot in Tampa, and remains a solid option in seasonal leagues despite his ugly plus-minus.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Marks goal column against Kings•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Warming up with Triplet Line back in action•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Likely to play through illness•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Notches two goals including winner•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: First multi-point game since Nov. 10•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Extends point streak to four games•