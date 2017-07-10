Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Reaches seven-year extension with Lightning
Johnson re-signed with the Lightning on a seven-year, $35 million deal, Stephen Whyno of the AP News reports.
Johnson, who's appeared in 308 games for Tampa Bay across the past five years, racked up 19 goals and 45 points in 66 games last season while serving as the team's primary face-off specialist. Although his numbers have been down since his stellar 2014 campaign, part of the blame goes to injury considering Johnson has missed 29 games over the past two years. If he can simply stay healthy, there's optimism for some sort of bounce-back season.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Won't sign qualifying offer•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: In regular contract talks with team•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Won't need surgery•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Missing finale Sunday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: All but ruled out Friday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Will sit injured Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...