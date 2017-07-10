Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Reaches seven-year extension with Lightning

Johnson re-signed with the Lightning on a seven-year, $35 million deal, Stephen Whyno of the AP News reports.

Johnson, who's appeared in 308 games for Tampa Bay across the past five years, racked up 19 goals and 45 points in 66 games last season while serving as the team's primary face-off specialist. Although his numbers have been down since his stellar 2014 campaign, part of the blame goes to injury considering Johnson has missed 29 games over the past two years. If he can simply stay healthy, there's optimism for some sort of bounce-back season.