Johnson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Friday night's game in Minnesota and will likely miss Saturday's game in Winnipeg as well unless he makes a drastic recovery, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Although it's still unclear as to what exactly is ailing Johnson, it appears to be more than just the maintenance issues as originally reported. Luckily, the Lightning enter their bye week following Saturday's contest, so Johnson would have ample time to recover assuming he does not in fact suit up. It's a shame to see the American pivot miss time too, as he had notched three goals and four assists in his last seven games.