Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sits out practice Thursday
Johnson did not skate during Thursday's practice due to body maintenance, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
While it's possible that Johnson was just taking a deserved day off, it's a bit worrying that he played only 14:12 of Tuesday's matchup with the Kings and that coach Jon Cooper considered his status "up in the air" for Friday's game in Minnesota. That designation would seem to translate to questionable, so stay tuned for updates on the 26-year-old pivot before puck drop.
