Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Two helpers in losing effort
Johnson handed out two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's loss to the Bruins.
On a less favorable note, he didn't take a shot on goal for the second consecutive game. Johnson ramped up his production in January -- 10 points in 13 games -- but that's still well short of his 72-point pace from two seasons ago, and he also went minus-5 with a modest 22 shots in that time. He'll need more consistent play from Tampa's netminders if he wants to avoid finishing with a negative rating (currently minus-10) for the first time in his career.
