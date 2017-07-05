Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Won't sign qualifying offer

Johnson filed for salary arbitration Wednesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Johnson and the Lightning are free to continue negotiating a long-term deal leading up to the arbitration hearing. After accepting a three-year bridge contract, the center will be hoping to lock in a lengthier agreement this time around. The 28-year-old was limited to just 66 games this past season due to injury, but still managed to rack up 19 goals and 26 helpers. Regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, fantasy owners with the chance to pick up Johnson may not want to pass him up.

