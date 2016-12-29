Lightning's Valtteri Filppula: Will miss Wednesday's start after missing morning meeting

Filppula (disciplinary) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Canadiens after missing the team's morning meeting, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Filppula practiced Tuesday and took part in Wednesday's morning skate but after failing to attend a mandatory team meeting, the Lightning are choosing to hold him out of the lineup as a disciplinary measure. The center has notched eight points over his last eight outings so it seems likely the Lightning will want to get him back in the lineup for Thursday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, pending the Finn takes care of his off-the-ice responsibilities.