Lightning's Valtteri Filppula: Will play Thursday
Filppula (coach's decision) will return to Tampa Bay's lineup for Thursday's matchup with Toronto, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Filppula reportedly missed his team's morning meeting, and as a result, watched Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Montreal from the press box. However, the veteran pivot's mistake will only cost him one game, as he'll slot back into a top-six role for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs. The Finnish forward has tallied a respectable 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 34 games this season, making him a solid depth option in most fantasy formats.
