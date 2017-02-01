Lightning's Victor Hedman: Busts slump with three-point effort

Hedman handed out a trio of assists against Boston on Tuesday, but they weren't enough to stave off a 4-3 loss.

He got the primary helper on all three Tampa goals, ending a four-game skid in which he'd gone without a point (and missed three others to an illness). Hedman's now cleared 40 points for the third time in his career, and there's no reason he shouldn't surpass his personal best of 55, set back in 2013-14.