Lightning's Victor Hedman: Earning praise around league

Hedman appeared in his first NHL All-Star Game on Sunday and earned the praises of opposing players and coaches, reports the Tampa Tribune.

Buffalo Sabres' coach Dan Bylsma believes Hedman is already the best in the league at executing stretch passes and Sharks' coach Peter DeBoer says he's "one of the top two or three defensemen in the league." Hedman's production this season has been outstanding -- his 38 points rank third among defenders behind only Erik Karlsson (39) and Brent Burns (51). DeBoer also believes that Hedman is a lot like Burns, with the size and skill to go around and through you. That's music to fantasy owner, especially those in keeper leagues.