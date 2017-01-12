Lightning's Victor Hedman: Earns All-Star berth

Hedman has been selected to the Atlantic Division All-Star team.

He is second on the Bolts in points with 37, including a team-best 30 assists, while averaging more than 24 minutes per game (two higher than career average). Hedman also sits second in the NHL in scoring from the blue line.

