Lightning's Victor Hedman: Extends point streak with three-assist night

Hedman handed out three assists -- one on a power-play goal, another on an empty-netter -- and went plus-2 in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Thursday.

He's on a five-game point streak now, with 10 points over that stretch. Clearly, Hedman is as hot as any blueliner in the league right now, and his 29 points have him comfortably third among defensemen -- just two behind leader Erik Karlsson's 31. We'd still like to see him shoot more, as his shot rate's actually down a bit this year, but it's hard to pick any other nits with Hedman's game.