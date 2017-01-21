Lightning's Victor Hedman: Feeling good, but unsure of status for Saturday

Hedman (illness) turned in a full practice Friday, but was non-committal on his availability for Saturday's road match with the Coyotes, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman currently leads all NHL defensemen in assists (31) and power-play points (18), so needless to say, he's got a massive population of fantasy players eager to see him back in the fold. While he's missed the last three games, the puck-moving Bolt told reporters that he felt good Friday, so there's reason to be optimistic about his chances of lacing up in the next one. Don't dare hit the snooze button if it's determined that he is fit to play.