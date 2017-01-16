Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves warmups, unavailable Monday

Hedman will not play in Monday's game against the Kings after leaving during warmups for an undisclosed reason, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman was on the ice as warmups began, but exited either due to injury or illness and will sit out the afternoon tilt. Braydon Coburn will join the lineup in his place, but doesn't present a ton of offensive upside. More info on the star defenseman should surface in the near future, but consider him day-to-day until it does.