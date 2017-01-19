Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out again Thursday

Hedman (illness) will miss his third consecutive game Thursday night when the Lightning take on the Sharks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The nature of the illness is still unknown at this point, but when questioned about the timeline for Hedman's return, coach Jon Cooper said that they're going to take it game-by-game and characterized the situation as "unfortunate." Make of that what you will, but it makes Hedman's status for Saturday's game in Arizona questionable for the moment. If he does not suit up for that game, he'll have three days to rest up before the Lightning's next game.