Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out due to illness

Hedman is not available for Monday's game against the Kings due to illness, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.

Fortunately, the blueliner shouldn't miss too much time due to illness, but he will miss Monday's game at a minimum. Brayden Coburn drew into the lineup in his place, but Hedman could return as soon as Tuesday when the team makes the short trip from Los Angeles to Anaheim to face the Ducks. More on his status should arrive on gameday.