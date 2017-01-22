Lightning's Victor Hedman: Returning to action Saturday
Hedman (illness) will return to action Saturday against the Coyotes, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.
Hedman returns after missing three games with an illness. He's been one of the most prolific defensemen this season, notching 38 points in 44 games. Getting him back will be huge for the Lightning, presuming he's ready to play his usual minutes.
