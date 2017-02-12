Lightning's Victor Hedman: Tallies two points in victory versus Jets

Hedman recorded two points, including an empty-net goal in a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Saturday. He also posted five shots on goal.

His five shots on goal are his most since Dec. 29. Hedman was in the midst of a slump prior to the All-Star Break, but since then, he has a goal and six points in six games. Although his plus-1rating is a bit disappointing, he has a chance to surpass his career highs in both goals and assists. Hedman has eight scores and 43 points in 53 contests.

