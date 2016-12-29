Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two points make 12 in last seven games
Hedman scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.
Hedman is remarkably hot and has 12 points, including 10 helpers, in his last seven games. The big man sits firmly in third in scoring from the blue line with 31 points, behind only Brent Burns (34) and Erik Karlsson (32).
