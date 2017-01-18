Lightning's Victor Hedman: Under the weather Tuesday

Hedman (illness) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's road contest with the Ducks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to be bothered by a stomach bug contracted Monday. The 26-year-old was in the midst of a point-scoring binge prior to going down, tallying 19 points (2G, 17A) in his last 15 appearances. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will be Thursday when the Lightning take on the Sharks on the road.