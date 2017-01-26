Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Just one point in last six
Namestnikov has one point (a goal) in his last six games.
Namestnikov is getting chances to skate with some potent offensive players, including Nikita Kucherov, but he hasn't gotten any breaks with the puck. His talent is undeniable and he has the potential to be an elite passing machine who delivers 70 points some day. Right now, his 18 points in 46 games my only bring returns for those in deep, deep leagues.
