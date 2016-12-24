Namestnikov (undisclosed) will not play against the Capitals on Friday.

His injury does not appear to be overly severe, so he'll likely be able to get fully healthy before the Lightning return from Christmas break. If he doesn't, the Lightning will still be awfully thin up front when they take on the Canadiens on Dec. 28 -- Nikita Kucherov and Ryan Callahan are dealing with lower-body injuries, as are several more of the team's forwards.