Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Posts two helpers in shutout win
Namestnikov chipped in with a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win against the Kings.
Namestnikov entered the game scoreless in five straight, and nine of his past 10 outings. It was also his first multi-point game since Oct. 25, so don't get too carried away trying to add him off the waiver wire.
