Namestnikov chipped in with a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win against the Kings.

Namestnikov entered the game scoreless in five straight, and nine of his past 10 outings. It was also his first multi-point game since Oct. 25, so don't get too carried away trying to add him off the waiver wire.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola