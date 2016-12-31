Namestnikov (upper body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes.

Namestnikov will slot into a bottom-six role for Saturday's contest, skating with Alex Killorn and Matthew Peca on Tampa Bay's third line. The Russian forward's return to action will strengthen the Lightning's bottom-six forward group, but his limited offensive production -- 13 points in 33 games this season -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most season-long formats.