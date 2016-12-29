Namestnikov will return to Tampa Bay's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, Lightning beat writer Erik Erlendsson reports.

Namestnikov will slot into a bottom-six role against Montreal, skating with Brayden Point and Alex Killorn on the Lightning's third line. The Russian forward only has 13 points in 32 games this season, and isn't a desirable option in most fantasy formats.

