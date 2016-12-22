Namestnikov will be sidelined for Thursday's meeting with St. Louis due to an undisclosed injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Namestnikov should be considered day-to-day; he could be available against the Capitals on Friday. While the winger has been contributing offensively in even-strength situations -- three points in his last five -- he has been unable to capitalize on his power-play opportunities despite averaging 2:18 of ice time with the man advantage in those contests. Given the number of injured forwards for Tampa, don't be surprised to see coach Jon Cooper roll out seven defensemen versus the Blues.