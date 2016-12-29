Namestnikov left Wednesday's game against the Canadiens after getting drilled into the boards on a clean hit from defenseman Shea Weber, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

During the third period, Namestnikov was attempting to fish the puck out from along the sideboards, only for Weber to level him off his skates and causing his head to smack into the boards. The centerman, who left after 13:13 of ice time, should be considered day-to-day with the injury. Tampa Bay plays host to Toronto on Thursday with Yanni Gourde and Erik Condra called up from the minors as insurance in case Namestnikov or Brayden Point -- who also left the last game with an undisclosed ailment -- are unfit to play in this next one.