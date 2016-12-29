Namestnikov (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Namestnikov left Wednesday's matchup with Montreal after finding himself on the wrong end of a booming check from Canadiens' defenseman Shea Weber, and could be sidelined for a few games while dealing with the resulting injury. With Namestnikov unavailable Thursday, recently recalled Yanni Gourde will likely slot into the Bolts' lineup against Toronto.