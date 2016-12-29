Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Won't play Thursday
Namestnikov (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Namestnikov left Wednesday's matchup with Montreal after finding himself on the wrong end of a booming check from Canadiens' defenseman Shea Weber, and could be sidelined for a few games while dealing with the resulting injury. With Namestnikov unavailable Thursday, recently recalled Yanni Gourde will likely slot into the Bolts' lineup against Toronto.
More News
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Status uncertain after getting slammed into boards•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Returning to action Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Out again Friday•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Sparks teammates with a fight•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Growth continues with two-point game•