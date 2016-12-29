Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Called up from AHL Syracuse
Gourde was recalled from the minors Thursday.
Gourde could make his season debut against the Leafs on Thursday after Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed) and Brayden Point (undisclosed) both exited Wednesday's meeting with Montreal early. The 25-year-old Gourde leads the Crunch in scoring with 10 goals and 16 assists along with a plus-12 rating. While the winger may not be NHL-ready quite yet, he's worth keeping an eye on in dynasty leagues.
