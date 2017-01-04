Gourde was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Gourde made two appearances during this stint in which he averaged just over nine minutes of ice time per night and registered a lone shot on goal. The 25-year-old's promotion was necessitated by injuries, but with Brian Boyle (lower body) and Cedric Paquette (lower body) nearing returns, Gourde became an unnecessary piece on the 23-man roster. It was clear in his pair of outings that the winger could use some additional time maturing in the minors. Look for him to spend the bulk of the remaining 2016-17 campaign with the Crunch.