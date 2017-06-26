Gourde signed a two-year, one-way contract Monday with the Lighting worth $2 million.

Gourde ended last season on a strong note with the Lightning and it has ultimately resulted in a new contract for the 25-year-old. In total, he played in 20 games for Tampa Bay last season and finished with six goals -- five of which came in his last eight games. With his new deal, he'll look to take on an expanded role with the franchise in the 2017-18 season.