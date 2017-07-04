Linden Vey: Headed to KHL
Vey was acquired by the KHL's Barys Astana on Sunday, the Calgary Herald reports.
Turning 26 years old later this month, Vey was quite productive with AHL Stockton -- a minor-league affiliate of the Flames -- this past season, dialing in 15 goals and 40 helpers over 61 contests. However, he only made his way into four NHL games in 2016-17, and decided to take his talents overseas despite garnering a qualifying offer from the parent club; Calgary will still hold his NHL rights.
