Vey was acquired by the KHL's Barys Astana on Sunday, the Calgary Herald reports.

Turning 26 years old later this month, Vey was quite productive with AHL Stockton -- a minor-league affiliate of the Flames -- this past season, dialing in 15 goals and 40 helpers over 61 contests. However, he only made his way into four NHL games in 2016-17, and decided to take his talents overseas despite garnering a qualifying offer from the parent club; Calgary will still hold his NHL rights.