Brooks agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Thursday.

Brooks is coming off an impressive 2016-17 campaign in which he racked up 130 points in 66 games with WHL Regina. The 21-year-old figures to join AHL Toronto heading into the upcoming season. Despite the plethora of young talent ahead of him in the Leafs' depth chart, the center could force his way into the 23-man roster if he continues his stellar offensive production in the professional ranks.

