Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Nabbed off waivers by Toronto
Marchenko was claimed off the waiver wire by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Red Wings GM Ken Holland chose to waive Marchenko knowing that a more established defenseman in Brendan Smith (knee) would be coming off IR this weekend. As for the Russian, Marchenko has one year left on his standard two-way contract valued at $2.9 million before he'll become a restricted free agent. A true competitor with intentional experience, he seems to be a nice fit for a Toronto team that is quickly rebuilding under the foundation of young forward talents like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
