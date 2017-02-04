Marchenko was claimed off the waiver wire by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Red Wings GM Ken Holland chose to waive Marchenko knowing that a more established defenseman in Brendan Smith (knee) would be coming off IR this weekend. As for the Russian, Marchenko has one year left on his standard two-way contract valued at $2.9 million before he'll become a restricted free agent. A true competitor with intentional experience, he seems to be a nice fit for a Toronto team that is quickly rebuilding under the foundation of young forward talents like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.