Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Draws start Thursday
Bibeau will make his second NHL start Thursday in Tampa Bay, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Bibeau looked strong in his first career start earlier this season when he stopped 26 out of 28 shots against the Avalanche, although he was unable to come away with the win. If he can get some offensive support, the rookie will have a good chance to get his first career victory against a Lightning team that is dealing with numerous injuries to its offensive corps at the moment.
