Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Heading back to AHL
Bibeau was loaned to the AHL Toronto Marlies on Saturday.
Bibeau made 26 saves in his NHL debut against Colorado on Dec. 11. He has played 15 games for the Marlies this season, posting a 7-6-2 record, a 2.48 GAA, a .910 save percentage and three shutouts.
