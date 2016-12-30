Bibeau stopped 25 of 27 shots to beat the Lightning in overtime Thursday.

Bibeau notched his first NHL win in his second career start. The 22-year-old rookie has allowed only four goals on 55 shots faced, but isn't a danger to starter Frederik Andersen's playing time at the moment.

