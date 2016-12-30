Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Picks up first NHL win
Bibeau stopped 25 of 27 shots to beat the Lightning in overtime Thursday.
Bibeau notched his first NHL win in his second career start. The 22-year-old rookie has allowed only four goals on 55 shots faced, but isn't a danger to starter Frederik Andersen's playing time at the moment.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Draws start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Recalled Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Heading back to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Promoted to NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Demoted to minors Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Strong performance, but takes loss in NHL debut•