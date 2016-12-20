Bibeau was called up to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

The report adds that Bibeau, who has only appeared in one game this season -- a win over the Avalanche on Dec. 11 -- may draw a start before the holiday break gets underway. He's frequently traded places about the organizational depth chart with Jhonas Enroth.

