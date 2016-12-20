Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Promoted to NHL
Bibeau was called up to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
The report adds that Bibeau, who has only appeared in one game this season -- a win over the Avalanche on Dec. 11 -- may draw a start before the holiday break gets underway. He's frequently traded places about the organizational depth chart with Jhonas Enroth.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Demoted to minors Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Strong performance, but takes loss in NHL debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Set to make first NHL start Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Promoted to big club on emergency basis•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Heading back to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Recalled by Maple Leafs•