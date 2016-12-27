Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Recalled Tuesday
Bibeau was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Bibeau has spent significant time at both the NHL and AHL levels this season, but he's made just one start with the Maple Leafs. He played rather well when given that chance, allowing just two goals on 28 shots against the Avalanche. However, it's unlikely the 22-year-old netminder will see enough run in the crease at the NHL level to warrant wide fantasy ownership.
