Bibeau was sent to AHL Toronto on Sunday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The youngster was a part of a swap as Jhonas Enroth was called up. Bibeau looked solid in his one appearance in his brief stint, stopping 25 of 27 shots. The team likely wanted the 22-year-old to get a bit more work in the minors to continue his development, but he could find his way back to the NHL later in the year.

