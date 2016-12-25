Matthews' 16 goals puts him third among NHL centers behind only Jeff Carter and Sidney Crosby, and he leads all centers in shots on goal.

Matthews has been among the rookie leaders in scoring, but there should be far more talk about him as a dominant, two-way center. This kid is as good, maybe better than advertised when he was drafted.

